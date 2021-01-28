From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has directed the Kebbi State Agricultural Supply Company (KASCOM) to commence the immediate selling of 30 tonnes of fertilizer to farmers in each ward across the 225 wards in the state.

Governor Bagudu gave the order in line with the cardinal principle of his administration on improving agricultural production in the State.

The directive was contained in a statement signed by the General Manager, Kebbi State Agricultural Supply Company (KASCOM), Dr Sani Danjuma, stated that 30 tonnes of NPK, which are equivalent to one truckload will be allocated to each ward to commence sales immediately.

According to him, ‘furthermore, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has directed KASCOM to liaise with relevant stakeholders in each local government and ward towards attaining hitch-free smooth and successful sales of the commodity to those genuinely in need of the fertilizer to enhancing sustainable agricultural development in the state.

‘Consequently, the following are empowered to oversee the dispensing of the commodity in each ward, Commissioners, Members of the State House of Assembly, Local Government Chairmen and Councilors.

‘Others are Advisers to the Governor, Senior Special Assistants to the governor, Special Assistants, Party Caretaker Chairmen and their Exco, District and Village heads, the Ulama, representatives of the Farmers Associations and officials of the Security Agencies.’

Danjuma, who confirmed that the fertilizer is already in stock in all depots and service centres across the state, having taken a tour of the facilities, stressed that he will coordinate sales of the product in liaison with stakeholders as specified.