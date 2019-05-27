Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government has disclosed that it would spend N900 million for Almajiris schools in the state through the Ministry of Basic Education.

This is to ensure adequate education for the less privileged children in the state.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, stated this yesterday while hosting Almajiris at Ramadan breakfast held at the Presidential lodge,Birnin-Kebbi.

He noted that the financial support would aid provision of basic amenities in their schools across the state.

“This financial support would be provided to the teachers and pupils as well as toilet facilities, accommodation, teaching and learning materials to Almajiris schools for proper upbringing.

“The Almajiri pupils would also be taught English and Mathematics to enable them further their education in line with the nation’s education policy”, he said.

Bagudu commended his wife, Aisha, founder of MALLPAI, for champion the course of less privileged, orphans and Almajiris children to have better lives.

Bagudu in her remarks, said that her foundation which was celebrating ten years anniversary had graduated over 1,000 Almajiris pupils in vocational centre.

The Commissioner for Education, Alhaji Muhammadu Magawatta Aliero, also disclosed that six Almajiris schools have been established in the state with one each in Dakingeri, Koko and Argungu towns.