From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu says the State Government is making arrangements to return all Internally Displaced Persons, (IDPs) to their towns and villages across the state.

The governor stated this when he addressed IDPs at Garin Hausawa in Danko Wasagu, Marafa and Fakai town, Fakai Local Government of the state.

Bagudu whose convoy drove through many difficult terrains before reaching Garin Hausawa village, said, ,”we are taking more measures to ensure that you return to your respective towns and villages as soon as possible.

“We are also making arrangements to ensure that more security agents are deployed across all the banditry prone areas in the state.”

He said that the state government would provide all the welfare needs to the IDPs especially food, healthcare and other special needs of women and children soon .

The governor explained that the state government was aware about the plight of the IDPs.

According to him,” but we are here to extend our deepest condolences to all the bereaved families. This visit is also aimed at commiserating with all those who were injured as a result of banditry attacks.”

Bagudu who added that the state government was hugely concerned about the obnoxious displacement of the cross section of the people of the state, commended the people of Garin Hausawa, Maga and Danko for their magnanimity to the IDPs and urged them to sustain the gesture.

Bagudu also lauded the security agencies, vigilantes and other volunteers for their sacrifices to safeguard lives and properties.

He warned the people against rumour mongering and spreading fake news, saying that they do colossal damage to peace and security.

Bagudu also said the State Government would look into the deplorable road condition of Garin Hausawa village with a view to constructing it.

The Governor who was visibly worried about the condition of the IDPs who predominantly fled from their villages in Sokoto, Niger and Zamfara States as a result of bandits attacks, reechoed his appeal to people of Danko Wasagu and Fakai to be their brothers keepers by assisting them with shelter, food and clothing.

Earlier,the Sole Administrator of Maga/Kyabu, Hajiya Hafsat Muhammad thanked the governor for the visit.

She told the governor that many of the IDPs there were from the neighboring states of Sokoto and Zamfara and requested for deployment of more security to the area to enable them return to their homes.