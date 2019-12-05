Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State government has warmed about 630 farmers who benefited from the distribution of agriculture equipment and inputs from reselling them as serious sanctions awaiting erring farmers.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture,Alhaji Muhammad Lawal, who stated the position of government on Thursday while briefing newsmen also disclosed government had set up a committee to avert diversion of inputs distributed to the farmers in the state.

He explained that the committee was set up in collaboration with Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) and 21 local government councils of the state.

He said: “if you could recall recently Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, launched the distribution of agricultural machineries such as power tillers, rippers and threshers with the sole aim to assist our farmers in reducing the cost of production.

“Over 630 farmers were trained for 45 days on usage and maintenance of the machineries in order to serve as service providers within their respective localities in the 21 LGAs and reduce unemployment among the youths.

“But to our dismay, an information reached us that some of the beneficiaries are planning to sell the machineries in their possession. Hence we deem it necessary to ensure that those equipment are not sold out to anybody as they are meant for the development of the state,” Lawal explained.

The Permanent Secretary noted that the Ministry still have that right to revoke any sales of such inputs, and take possession of government’s property when the agreement and purpose of distributing the equipment is been violated.

He also warned that any person who was caught in the act of bargaining such equipment, would be dealt with decisively.

“Any beneficiary who doesn’t want to utilise the equipment should bring them to the ministry for onward redistribution to those farmers in need in the state,” the permanent secretary said.