From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government, in collaboration with Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), has completed plans to commence construction of a smart primary school in Birnin Kebbi, which will cost N450 million. Chairman of Kebbi State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Professor Suleiman Khalid, disclosed this at the presentation of sets of furniture donated to Atiku Bagudu Science Model Primary School, Birnin Kebbi by Hajiya Asma’u Mohammed-Mai’eka, a member, North-East Development Commission.

Said Khalid: “The construction of a Smart Primary School in Birnin Kebbi will be executed by the state government in collaboration with Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC). In fact, the contract had already been awarded, the contractor had already been mobilised and the project will start very soon, probably next month. “This smart school is a school that will involve the teaching of computer and application of technology in teaching because we are in the 21st century and construction of this school will cost N450 million and it will be fully equipped for training.

“The school, which is a full fledged primary school, will be equipped with state-of-the-art teaching and learning technologies.”

While appreciating the donor for what he described as a gigantic gesture, Khalid reminded the public, that they were not invited to the occasion just to celebrate but to borrow a leaf from the gesture. Earlier, the Headmaster of the school, Malam Abubakar Zaki said the school had 15 volunteer teachers who dedicated themselves to the service of the school. He appealed to SUBEB to consider their confirmation as permanent teachers of the school.

In her remarks, the donor, Hajiya Asma’u Mai’eka, who was represented by Alhaji Umar Faruk, Proprietor of Bandex Academy Private School, Birnin Kebbi, called on philanthropists and other spirited individuals to extend helping hands towards rescuing the dwindling standards of education in the state.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.