Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Government, in collaboration with the United Kingdom(UK) based organization, Jolly Phonics, have commenced the training of 1,452 primary one teachers and 122 Coaches and mentors across the 21 local government areas of the state on handwriting and English language.

Daily Sun gathered that, the training,which was divided into three centres are taking place in Zuru,Birnin Kebbi and Argungu towns.

While speaking with newsmen at Birnin Kebbi training centre on Tuesday after his inspection,Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Schools Education, Alhaji Muhammadu Magawata Aleiro noted that the methodology adopted by the UK organization, Jolly Phonics, was the same pattern of learning used in Nigeria many years ago which produced brilliant graduates.

According to him, “we are appreciating Jolly Phonics because this is the revival of the former methodology we used when we are young and we are better than this generation of students in English language and handwriting.

” This is very important programme for our teachers,and pupils. With this learning of English and handwriting, the sky will be their limit. Their Universities education will be smooth,better than now and the future generations will be better”, he added.

In his remark, the Director Quality Assurance at the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education and Desk Officer of Better Education Service Delivery for All(BESDA)Kebbi State, Alhaji Hassan Umar disclosed that Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu had approved N233 million for the training.

He explained that the exercise was in collaboration between Kebbi government and BESDA stressed that the aim of the training was to improve the literary level of pupils in the state.

“The training is on to be teaching the primary one pupils how to read and write. It is call Jolly Phonics, that is, how to be reading and writing with joy. The Jolly Phonics is an United Kingdom based organization which is now in Kebbi state training our teachers how to use new methodology for the teaching of primary one pupils.”

Umar who commended Kebbi state Governor for graciously approved the sum of N233million for the training, said the exercise would improve the literary level among the pupils with the training of trainers.

Earlier, the Northern programme Coordinator for Universal Learning Solutions of Jolly Phonics,Umar Faruq Bello applauded the total compliance of the trainees and trainers to COVID 19 guidelines in the centres, stressed that all participants wore their face marks ,sanitizers and washing buckets were distributed evenly.