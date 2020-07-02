Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Government of Kebbi State has said that it would support local state farmers in order to increase their farm yields.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who stated this in an interaction with rice farmers at Zauro Fadama area, explained that the Kebbi State Government will uphold its agricultural revival by encouraging the farmers to increase yields for food security and export.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Muazu Dakingari, confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

According to him, “the Governor affirmed resolve to sustain the provision of farm input to farmers broaden agricultural mechanization to cultivate more hectare to keeping abreast with modern farming techniques.’

The statement said that ‘Bagudu advised farmers to redouble effort to enable Kebbi state not only maintain its premium status as a leader in agricultural production but also to cultivate both food and cash crops with emphasis on rice.’

The Governor expressed delight about the large scale farming embarked upon by farmers at the Zauro Fadama area, pledging to provide them with desired moral and material support.

In response, the farmers acknowledged the commitment of Governor Bagudu to revolutionise agriculture in the state and requested the provision of more financial support, fertilizers as well as other farm inputs.