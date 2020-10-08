Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi state Government and Niger Republic are planning to partner on exchange of students whom will be learning English and French languages for better understanding among their citizens.

While Kebbi Government said that it would commence the training of more teachers in the state to revive the French language, the representative of Niger Republic from Abdulmuminu University, Niamey of Niger Republic , Dr. Amodou Abdourazac stated that, the country would be having interest of exchanging it students for English language studies.

The State Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Muktar Umar Bunza, who affirmed the position of the state government, when he received a delegation from the Abdulmuminu University, Niamey of Niger Republic led by Dr. Amodou Abdourazac accompanied by Dr. Aissata Kindo, Talu Isah and Abubakar Takalafiya of Kebbi french center who were in the state for an official visit.

The Ministry, in statement released by it Information officer, Aminu Bello, qouted the Commissioner to have said that, the state government are ready to partner with the University.

According to the statement, Bunza expressed fear that French language as a subject is not offered in most secondary Schools because there was not enough French teachers.

“Hence, the ministry would change the narrative through the collaboration with Abdulmuminu University, Niamey, to produce enough trained French teachers that can revive it’s teaching in our schools .”

The Commissioner also reiterated the commitment of the state Governor towards uplifting the Educational standard of the state at all levels of discipline.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Dr. Amodou Abdourazac said they were in Kebbi State to straighten the synergy between Niger Republic and Kebbi State government, especially students exchange programme, to enable the students be knowledgeable particularly on the two Countries’ official languages; French and English language in the Universities and other Higher Institutions of the two Countries’.

The permanent Secretary Ministry for Higher Education, Hajiya Halima A.B Dikko who welcomed the delegation, assured the Kebbi State government commitment to ensure the exchange programme is achieved.