From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Ministry for Higher Education has closed four Private Tertiary Institutions in Zuru and Yauri areas for their inability to meet up with the required standards as private Institutions.

The closure was confirmed by the Inspection Team led by the Honourable Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Muktar Umar Bunza who was represented by the Director Higher Education, Malam Aliyu Shehu Jega.

The Team comprising of Directors from the State Ministry for Higher Education and officials of the State Ministry for Health, have visited all Private Tertiary Institutions in Kebbi South Senatorial District.

According to the Information Officer of the Ministry, Aminu Bello in a statement, made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, Muktar said the inspection was aimed at assessing the facilities required for an Institution to take off.

He stated that, “the team ,visited Mahadi Adamu College of Science and health technology Wara, where they made some observations regarding the college’s structure and other facilities and directed the College’s management to meet up the guidelines, before the next inspection.

“Also, at Yauri, the inspection team visited Ameer Shehu Idris College of Education, which was closed, because the institution failed to meet up with the requirement of establishing such institution.

” The team also visited Aminu Musa Habib college of Health Science and Technology and Permanent college of public health, where the members of the team were conducted by college Proprietor. The team commended the college, but asked to improve some equipment observed by the team”.

The statement also disclosed that, at Namani Kotonko College of Advance Studies Wasagu, the team warmed the management of college to provide modern library and some science practical aspects within a possible time.

“However, the team went to Dagamas College of Applied sciences and premier Institute college of health science, where the team warned to expand library and improve other facilities.

“They further directed for the closure of Naduku college of health science and technology Riba, Royal college of Advance Studies Zuru and Saham college of health science and technology, Zuru for their inability to comply to the laid down guidelines.

“The Mahawai college of Business science and technology and Mahawai college of Advance Studies and Tanko Musa college of Education are in the position of warning, as the team observed that, there are some aspects which to be modernized.

“Furthermore, at jibwis college of Education Zuru and Ibram college of health science and technology Zuru were inspected by the team, and they have been directed to modernised of their equipment, otherwise they will be closed”, he stated.

The statement added that; ” the team commended some of the Institutions visited for their move to construct permanent site, while some were ask to expand their structures for more conducive environment”.

Speaking, the Proprietors of the Institutions visited assured the team that, they would comply to the directives given to them.