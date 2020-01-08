From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Hisbah Committee said it arrested 25 prostitutes, two homosexuals, and recovered 25 missing children in the year 2019.

The State Director of the Committee, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad Augie, who confirmed the data on Wednesday while briefing reporters on the activities of the Islamic Agency from January to December 2019, disclosed that the Committee also recorded 19 unwanted pregnancy, a day-old baby buried alive, two homosexual cases, six forced marriages and two cases of Hajj fraud.

According to the Director, “the Committee recovered 11 abandoned babies and 20 abducted wed and unwed women between January and December 2019. We recorded 63 cases of missing children, which were resolved and all the children had been reunited with their parents.”

Augie further stated that the committee resolved 210 disputes between spouses, friends, parents and children, among other matters.

He said: “12 youths were arrested for camping young girls in hotels, while 25 women were also arrested for prostitution. 11 youths and women were arrested for drug addiction, 19 women for abortion and three other women married with pregnancy.”

He said that their operations “could not have been successful without the support of the state government and collaboration with other security agencies.”

The Hisbah Director appealed to parents in the state to monitor the movements of their children at all times and to be mindful of their activities among their peers.”