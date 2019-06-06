Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The Kebbi State Hisbah Committee has disclosed that 52 abandoned babies,364 missing children as well as 95 unwanted pregnancies by young girls were found and reported to the committee in the past four years

The committee also noted that 44 cases of run-away girls from their parents due to alleged forced marriages and abduction of girls by young men in their rooms for sex, were also recorded between 2015 and 2018.

Director, Religious Affairs Department, Kebbi State, Alhaji Abubakar Lamne Augie confirmed this while speaking with newsmen yesterday.

He also revealed that the committee also apprehended 89 women who lodged in brothels as sex workers and 14 complainants about inheritance rights denials.

Speaking on abandoned babies and missing children, Augie said; “ this occurs as a result of illegitimate conceptions by young mothers. In handling this, Hisbah follows due process by reporting first to the security agencies such as the police and then, to local government and hospital for medical examinations and then send them to the orphanage. In all, the committee received a total of 52 cases.

“Cases of missing children are often reported to Hisbah where committee uses mass media to make announcements. In this way, we recorded huge successes by reuniting these children with their parents or guardians. A total of 363 cases were treated.”he stated.