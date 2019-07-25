Olanrewaju LawaI, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Independent Electoral Commission (KESIEC) said it would conduct council elections on October 26, 2019.

Commissioner in charge of Media Affair at the commission, Alhaji Kabiru Muhammed, confirmed this to newsmen after the State Executive Council meeting, yesterday.

Mohammed said nomination forms and other necessary documents could be obtained at the Commission’s Secretariat.

“This is to enable the political parties, stakeholders and the general public to take note and commence all necessary preparations in respect of the forth coming election,” he said

He pleaded for the support and cooperation of all stakeholders and general public to ensure free, fair credible and acceptable election.