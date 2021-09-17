From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The kebbi state House of Assembly has confirmed the appointment of Chairman and members of the Kebbi State Independent Electoral Commission(KESIEC), whose names were forwarded to the House by the state Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

The House, at its plenary, presided over by the Speaker,Alhaji Muhammad Sani Abubakar Lolo, after thorough screening and questions from the lawmakers, confirmed the nominees.

The nominees confirmed includes; Aliyu Mohammed Mera,as Chairman, Ahmed Amadu Nasani member, Hon.Saidu Mohd Dankolo member, Mustapha Usman Kaoje member and Aliyu Ahmed Adamu member.

It could be recalled that,Governor Bagudu in the statement, made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi by his Special Adviser on Media,Mallam Yahyah Sarki, said that, the nominees were picked in pursuant to section 198 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.