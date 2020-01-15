Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State House of Assembly on Wednesday confirmed the 16 commissioner nominees sent to it by Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

Among the nominees confirmed were the immediate past Commissioner for Agriculture, Barrister Attairu Maccido, his counterparts in Basic and Secondary Education, Mohammad Magawatta and that of the Tertiary Education, Prof. Umar Bunza.

The nominees include Hajiya Ramatu Gulma, Alhaji Ibrahim Augie, Alhaji Nuradeen Kangiwa, Alhaji Kaliel Gidado, Hajiya Rakiya Ayuba and Alhaji Mamuda Warra.

Others are Alhaji Abubakar Yelwa, Alhaji Aminu Karaye, Alhaji Magawata Aliero, Alhaji Hassan Shalla, Dr Umar Kalgo, Prof. Umar Bunza, Alhaji Cika Ladan, Alhaji Attahiru Maccido, Alhaji Jafaru Muhammad and Alhaji Abdullahi Magoro.

It could be recalled that Governor Bagudu on January 9, 2020, submitted a list of 16 commissioner nominees to the House for confirmation.

Earlier before their screening, the House Leader, Alhaji Faruk Aliyu, argued that the action was in pursuant to section 192 (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended); the governor has powers to appoint commissioners to assist him.

“The confirmation of the persons would enable the governor to proceed with the formal processes of their respective appointments as commissioners,” Aliyu said.

The Speaker, Alhaji Abdulmumeen Kamba said that the purpose of the screening was to legitimise the commissioner nominees’ appointments as enshrined in the constitution.