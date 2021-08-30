From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State House of Assembly has declared its readiness and commitment to maintaining good working relationship with the Executive arm of government of the state for the benefit of the people.

Newly elected Speaker of the Assembly, Alhaji Muhammad Sani Abubakar Lolo stated this at a grand rally held in his honour at Lolo town,Bagudo local government area of the state, to welcome him home by the people of his constituency.

The Speaker, told his supporters and the people of his constituency, that the House of Assembly under his leadership, would provide the necessary impetus to policies and programs of the incumbent Administration of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu in uplifting the living condition of citizenry in all sectors.

He said: ” I want to urge you,my people to remain loyal to the government and sustain the desired support needed towards accelerated societal development”.

The Speaker expressed appreciation to Governor Bagudu for identifying with the ideals of the people of the State and meeting up with their aspirations.

He also commended the people of his Constituency Bagudo , the entire Bagudo local government area,House of Assembly members for giving him the necessary support to succeed.

Earlier, Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu who was represented at the rally by the Chairman Kebbi State Local Government Service Commission, Alhaji Abubakar Nayaya, thanked members of the State House of Assembly for quick passages of Bills, prompt approval to requests by the Executive arm which has helped immensely in facilitating the development of the state .

Bagudu solicited the support of all members of the Assembly to cooperate with the new Speaker towards attaining the objective of providing dividends of Democracy to the populace .

The Governor told the people of Lolo that the State government would work jointly with the House of Assembly to ensuring the reconstruction of the dilapidated Kaoje-Lolo road which extends to the border with Benin Republic by the Federal Government.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.