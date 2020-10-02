

Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State House of Assembly has held a public hearing on the bill seeking provision and protection of the right of a Child and a bill for a law to eliminate violence in private and public life, prohibit all forms of violence against the persons (VAPP).

During the proceeding, wife of the Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, represented by the Wife of the Secretary to the State Government, Hajia Hurraira Babale Umar, appreciated the honour granted her by the House to present a statement on the two important bills which are seeking protection of a child and persons, especially the woman.

She advocated for stiffer punishment for rape offenders to deter anyone from committing such heinous offence in order to guarantee the safety and well-being of the children and women in Kebbi State in particular and Nigeria in general.

According to her, there are need to give equal attention to the VAPP bill so that wider perspectives can be incorporated, considered from the stakeholders.

She encouraged the House to pursue the process to its logical conclusion and make history of not only giving Kebbi the protection laws, but acceptable and enforceable.

The public hearing for the two related bills was introduced by the Chairman, House Committee on Justice and Judiciary, Hon. Aminu Mohammed Bunza.

The Speaker, Alhaji Abdulmumin Samaila Kamber earlier highlight of the ground rules and objectives of the public hearing stressed that the hearing are the opportunity given for stakeholders to be involved because of the sensitivity of the bills and their impact on religion, culture and tradition of the people of Kebbi State

The Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammed Iliyasu Bashar, represented by the Wazirin Gwandu, Abdullahi Umar, acknowledged of the efforts put in place on the bills.

He disclosed that, traditional institutions were part of the works that produced the position of both CSOs and Ulamas stressed that, their submissions are that of the traditional institutions.