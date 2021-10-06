From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State House of Assembly has passed a bill for a law to provide and protect the Right of a Child in Kebbi State and other related matters.

The Bill which are seeking to protect the Rights of the Child in Kebbi was passed by the House, following the presentation of report by House Committee on Justice and Judiciary which led to deliberations by the Committee of the whole House where the Bill was read for the 3rd time and subsequently passed into law.

It will be recalled that the Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu under whose tenure the Bill was sent to the House and his wife, a consultant paediatrician Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu mobilized CSOs to advocate for the passage of the Bill for the Protection of the Rights of Children of Kebbi State.

According to the Chairman of Justice and Judiciary Committee, Barrister Aminu Muhammed Bunza, while presenting the Committee’s report at the plenary session, explained that the committee studied the Bills and made comparison with law of other states such as Sokoto,Kano and Kaduna states to ascertain the extent of the laws in those states.

Bunza explained that, the Committee visited four Emirates headquarters of the state to entertain views of Royal fathers and sensitized the public as well as organized a public hearing involving Council of Ulama and Civil society organizations in the state among others to X-ray religious and moral implications of the Bill.