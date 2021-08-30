From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State House of Assembly has promised to maintain good working relationship with the executive arm of government.

Newly elected speaker of the House, Muhammad Lolo, stated this at a grand rally held in his honour at Lolo town,Bagudo Local Government Area, to welcome him by the people of his constituency.

The Speaker told supporters and constituents that the House under his leadership, would provide the necessary impetus to policies and programmes of Governor Abubakar Bagudu in uplifting the living condition of citizenry.

“I want to urge you to remain loyal to the government and sustain the desired support needed towards accelerated societal development,” he said.

Lolo expressed appreciation to Governor Bagudu for identifying with the ideals of people of the state and meeting up with their aspirations.

He also commended the people of his constituency, Bagudo LGA and House of Assembly members for electing him and giving him the necessary support to succeed.

Governor Bagudu, represented at the rally by the Chairman Kebbi State Local Government Service Commission, Abubakar Nayaya, thanked the lawmakers for quick passages of bills, prompt approval to requests by the executive arm which has helped immensely in facilitating the development of the state .

He promised to work with the House to ensure the reconstruction of the dilapidated Kaoje-Lolo road which extends to the border with Benin Republic by the Federal Government.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.