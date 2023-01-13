From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

All Progressive Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate for Kebbi State, Dr. Nasir Gwandu, has promised to deliver requisite dividends of democracy if elected in the March 11 polls.

He made the pledge in Kangiwa, headquarters of Arewa Local Government Area while addressing party supporters at Kebbi North Zonal campaign rally.

He told the mammoth crowd of APC supporters and admirers from Argungu, Augie, Arewa, Dandi, Suru and Bagudo local Government Areas at the rally that people of the state would not regret voting him and his running mate, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida.

“If you vote for Kaura and Tafida, you will not regret your votes, we will carry out meaningful projects for the development of the state. Our campaign is going to be issue- based, but we will not tolerate distortion of facts and lies from our opponents,’’ he said.