From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi has injected N3 billion into the Nigeria COVID=19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus Programme (NG-CARES), in the state.

Commissioner for Commerce and Industries, Alhaji Ibrahim Garba-Geza who stated this in Birnin Kebbi at a one-day sensitisation workshop explained that the workshop was on the Role and Responsibilities of Local Government Leads and Gender Officers in “NG-CARES Result Area 3’’ of the state.

According to him, “the `Result Area 3’ is one of the three delivery platforms for the NG-CARES programme in the state. The delivery platform will implement the project through the Disbursement Link Indicators (DLI 3.2) operational grant funds to assist business owners on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,’’ he said.

He said this was in recognition of the fact that the programme depended solely on them for holistic results from the field.

In her remarks, the Coordinator, NG-CARES in Kebbi, Hajiya Ruqayya Mohammed-Bawa, described field officers as the main stakeholders in the programme.

She urged the field officers to put more efforts to achieve maximum results.

“You cannot do anything off the book; you have to contact the headquarters and specifically the SME unit of the ministry. Anything done off the book will be detrimental to the programme,’’ Mohammed-Bawa said.

In an address of welcome earlier, Head of Delivery Platform, Malam Danladi Aliyu-Dabai recalled that NG-CARES was designed to cushion the effects of COVID-19 on the people.

“The intervention is done through three result areas targeting access to livelihood support, food security services and grant for poor and vulnerable households and firms,’’ he said.

According to him, Result Area 3 is specifically targeting Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) affected by the pandemic.

The affected businesses are to be provided grants to lessen the effect of the pandemic and allow them to return to business and retain their employees.

Aliyu-Dabai said “Result Area 3’’ was structured with Leads and Gender Officers in all the 21 local government areas for total coverage and effective delivery of the programme.