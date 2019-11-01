Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State government has unfolded plans to integrate 504 Quranic Schools into the mainstream education system.

Malam Hassan Umar, Desk Officer, Best Education Delivery for All (BESDA), who made the disclosure, said the move was to reduce the population of out-to-school children in the state.

According to him, since most of the out-of-school children were from Islamic schools, 50 per cent of primary schools in the state would be involved in literacy programme.

He said the state government and developing partners designed the programme to reduce 814,945 out-of-school children as depicted in the 2015 National Education Data survey.

Meanwhile, the Emir of Argungu, Samaila Muhammed Mera, has tasked District Heads to work towards the enrollment of more children in schools.

The monarch also urged that greater effort to made by government to reduce the number of children roaming the streets.

Emir Mera, gave the directives in his palace in Argungu while hosting officials from BESDA led by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Basic and Secondary Education, Rafaatu Hammani, alongside officials from SUBEB and High level Women Advocates (HILWA).

Mera noted that since the education programme is targeting people at the grassroots, it would make a lot of sense holding each District Head, responsible for the success of the program their domain.

“Each district head should take responsibility of schools in his domain; scrutinise all teachers who will be involved in the program in your area,” the Emier said.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Basic and Secondary Education (BESDA), Rafaatu Hammani said the organisation was in the palace to seek the support and blessings of the Emir.

Hammani said it was important for traditional institutions to be involved in the implementation of the education programme which was being supported by the World Bank and the Federal Government.