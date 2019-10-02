Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State has invested over N4 billion to improve road, water, electricity, and other infrastructure in new settlements.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu stated this in Birnin-Kebbi, yesterday, as part of activities marking Nigeria’s 59th independence celebration.

He said his administration was mindful of the influx of people from other states and the need for the provision of basic amenities to match the growing population in the new settlements.

“My administration has awarded contract for the expansion of Dikku Water Works at the cost of N2 billion to ensure water gets to new areas, we are investing N2 billion on roads construction, drainage system ,street lights and others,” said Bagudu.

Governor Bagudu also said his administration released N717 million for payments of scholarship and NECO fees to students and for the sponsorship of 100 students to Chinese universities.

The governor said efforts were being made to strengthen tourism through the promotion of indigenous cultural festivals.

He thanked citizens for sustaining peace and harmony and promised to work harder to deliver more dividends of democracy to them.