Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC)Nigeria, Kebbi state chapter has elected various officials that would be steerings her activities in the state.

The election was held at the weekend at the premises of Independent National Electoral Commission( INEC),Birnin Kebbi.

While declaring the results before the newsmen, the Chairman of the IPAC electoral committee,Comrade Ademola Babatunde who is also National Public Relation Official (PRO) of IPAC and National Chairman of Nigeria Community Movement Party(NCMP), disclosed that Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammad secured largest votes and emerged has the State Chairman of IPAC in the state while others positions were contested unopposed.

He stated the newly Chairman got 45 votes and defeated his arch rival, Aliu Ibrahim Master who got 29 votes, while Mohammad Sanni and Usman Abubakar scores 2 votes each.

The electoral committee also declared Nasir Umaru, Alhaji Boys Zaito and Alhaji Nasir Magaji as the Deputy Chairman I, Deputy Chairman II and Secretary while Abdullahi Dantati Kamba, Abubakar Kane were elected as Deputy Secretary and Treasurer of the Council in the state.

Babatunde who immediately swore in the executive along other six executives said the election was free, fair and credible because the National President of the Council had addressed a the petitions received before the election.

In his acceptance remarks, new Chairman of the IPAC in the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammad promised to unite all the members of the IPAC stressed that the new executive would work together as a team .