From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State High Court Judiciary has recalled two Chief Magistrates, Chief Magistrate Mustapha Umar Maccido and Cheif Magistrate Umar Salihu Kokani to the headquarters, for allegedly absconded from duty post and slapping a State Counsel,Abdullahi Bawa Dan Bauchi and two others.

Chief Registrar of Kebbi State High Court Judiciary, Hussainin Abdullahi Zuru confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

In the statement, signed and dated 14th October, 2022, the first Chief Magistrate, was accused to have left his duty post after his two weeks casual leave has expired.

According to the Chief Registrar, “Chief Magistrate Mustapha Umar Maxcido was reasonably suspected to have absconded from his duty post(Chief Magistrate’s Court,Kalgo) since September, 2022, after the expiration of his two weeks casual leave.

” He was alleged to have been in private practice in other jurisdiction even though he is a serving Chief Magistrate. Accordingly, he is hereby suspend pending the report of an administrative Committee set up to investigate the matter”.

The Chief Registrar also explained that another Chief Magistrate, Umar Salihu Kokani,Chief Magistrate’s Court III, Birnin Kebbi, has been recalled to the headquarters for judicial misconduct.

He said:” there was an allegation of gross and judicial misconduct against him by the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary Ministry of Justice,Birnin Kebbi,that on the 12/9/2022,he slapped a State Counsel Abdullahi Bawa Dan Bauchi and two other persons at the premises of Chief Magistrate’s Court 1,Birnin Kebbi,which he was assigned to take over a case against same staff of the Ministry of High Education Birnin Kebbi.

“Accordingly, the office of the Chief Registrar hereby directs his recall to the headquarters, pending the outcome of the report of an administrative Committee set up to investigate the matter”, he said.