The Kebbi State chapter of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria(JUSUN) has declared their readiness to embark on industrial action over continuous threats to its members members by the Vigilante group in Zuru Emirate, ’Yansakai’.

The Union, in a statement signed and issued by its chairman, Comrade Umar Bawa and made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, noted that the lives of Judges, Magistrate, Sharia Court Judges and Litigants are in grave danger.

According to him, “the lives of our Judges, Magistrate, Sharia Court Judges, Judicial Staff and Litigants are in grave danger as a results of the activities of “Yansakai” who have now become authority in Zuru.

“His Excellency may wish to recall that Nigeria Bar Association some

weeks ago had issues a three week warning strike action on ‘Yansakai’

from Zuru Emirate. It seems nothing has been done in this respect. Why

this silence? No one is above the law. They should be call to order.

“We are compelled by this situation to start the strike action on Tuesday 23rd March, 2021 if our demands are not met”.

The union also appealed to the State Government to consider review and payment of allowances to JUSUN like other states of Katsina and Jigawa states.