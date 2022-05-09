From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi Fishers BSC has garnered a maximum of 12 points in 4 matchdays totalling 22 points to a comfortable lead in group B during the 2nd round of Nigeria Beach Soccer League which ended in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

The host Club are followed by Kogi BSC with 12 points while Badagary Warriors BSC, Kwara BSC and Nmanko Patigi BSC are in 3rd,4th and 5th positions in the group.

In group A, Kada BSC got 6 points in 3 matches to lead with 17 points in the group, Smart City BSC is in 2nd position with 12 points, while Kelme Galaxy BSC, Igbogbo Kingdom BSC and Niger State BSC secures 9,8,and 0 points in the group.

The Board of the Nigeria Beach Soccer Association (NBSA) has confirmed that, after the very successful outing concluded in Birnin Kebbi for the 2nd round of the 2022 Season of the Nigeria Beach Soccer League (NBSL), explained that Lagos Centre of NBSL would host round 3 between 19th and 22nd of May 2022.

Mr. Mahmud Hadejia, the NBSL Coordinator confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

He added that, Kaduna Centre of NBSL Super 4 Finals would kickoff on 2nd of June and end on 4th of June 2022.