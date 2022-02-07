From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Independent Electoral Commission (KESIEC) has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all the 21 local government chairmanship and 225 councillorship seats in the Saturday, February 5, local government elections held in the state.

The Chairman of the Commission, Hon Aliyu Muhammed Mera, in a statement personally signed and made available to the newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Monday, disclosed that, out of 18 political parties that shown interest to contest in the poll, 17 of them participated in the election.

According to him, “the Commission wishes to extend its appreciation to the state government for ensuring that this important tier of government is ruled by a democratically elected council.

“It is at this juncture, therefore, the Kebbi State Independent Electoral Commission based on the power conferred onto it by Section 197 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to organize, supervise and conduct elections into the Local Government Councils in the state that elections were held into the 21 LGAs and 225 electoral wards in the state.

“Interestingly, 18 political parties indicated interest to participate in the election. However, 17 participated actively.

“In view of the compilation of the result which was declared at the wards and local government levels, I wish to announce that All Progressive Congress (APC) has won all the 21 local government chairmanship elections and all the 225 councillorship elections across the state,” he added.