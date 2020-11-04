Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government has kicked off the free registration exercise of the Nation Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) for teeming youths across the 21 local government in the state.

Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Alhaji Gidado Kaliel who flagged off the exercise on Wednesday outside Emir Gwandu palace, Birnin Kebbi, alongside Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Mamud Warrah and other state cabinet members, urged the youths in the state to come out en masse to utilize the opportunity for their progress.

Kaliel while addressing youths who besieged the venue, said the exercise is free, cost nothing and it would help them to boost their talents, skills and businesses.

“I want to urge the youth in the state to make use of this opportunity and take the advantage of this scheme. It is for your benefits. I also want to urge those of you who are not youths, but you have youths in your houses, to please, tell them to come out for this registration.

“Secondly, there is no cost for it, it is free. They can access money from N250,000 to N3 million. This is one of the initiatives of the Federal Government. It is being done by President Muhammed Buhari to help our youths. Please, all of you here on this first day should pass the information to others, they should have an interest in this scheme, and you should confuse them to come out for this registration. It is free and for their advantages”.

He added that Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu who are passionate about youth development, had given them the nod to go ahead with the free registration exercise, free without any payment stressed that, the purpose was to assist the youths across all the local government areas.

Earlier, Commissioner for information and Cultures, Alhaji Mahmud Warrah explained that the initiatives would boost the businesses of the youths, their talents, skills if they make use of the funds made available to them by the Federal Government.

“This scheme is designed to change the mindset of youths that they cannot survive without government job. No! It is not like that. You can start a small business and Insha Allahu, a few years to come, you too can become an employer of labour by yourselves.”

He added that the number of youths expected to benefit from the scheme is unlimited, urging all the youths at the kick-off exercise to sensitize others across the 21 LGAs to come out en masse to register for the funds at their various councils.

In his remarks, Commissioner for Information Technology, Alhaji Muhammed Mogoro also urged the youths in the state to utilize the opportunity at their footsteps to brightening their future.