From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has directed Kebbi State Agricultural Supply Company (KASCOM) to commence the immediate sales of 30 tonnes of fertilisers to farmers in each ward across all 225 wards of the state.

Bagudu said the order was in line with the cardinal principle of his administration in improving agricultural production in the state.

General Manager, Kebbi State Agricultural Supply Company (KASCOM), Dr. Sani Danjuma, in a statement said: “Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has directed KASCOM to liaise with relevant stakeholders in each local government and ward towards attaining hitch-free smooth and successful sales of the commodity to those genuinely in need of the fertilisers to enhancing sustainable agricultural development in the state.”