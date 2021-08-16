From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government has commenced the sales of 112,500 bags of fertilisers to farmers in 225 wards across 21 local government areas of the state.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Alhaji Maigari Abdullahi Dakingari, who confirmed this while briefing newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, disclosed that each ward would receive 500 bags of assorted fertilisers which with payment of N6,000 per bag.

According to him, ‘the Kebbi Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has approved the immediate sales of fertiliser to farmers in 225 wards across the state. The fertiliser is to be sold at a subsidised rate of N6,000 per bag on a cash and carry basis.

‘The fertiliser is for farming activities in the state and it is not to be sold or diverted outside of Kebbi state.’

He explained that the governor had also approved the composition of the committee that will be monitoring the selling of the product to ensure that it reaches the farmers in Kebbi State alone.

‘His Excellency, Governor Bagudu, has also approved the composition of the following stakeholders in each of the 21 local governments and their 225 wards to achieve successful and hitch-free sales of the product to those that are genuinely in need of it to foster sustainable agricultural development in the state,’ he said.

Dakingari said the commissioners, members of the State House of Assembly, local government chairmen and their vices and are mandated to oversee the dispensing of the commodity in each of the wards.

He said others to monitor the distribution of the commodity included, the various aids of the governor, permanent secretaries and representatives of emirate councils.

‘Others are the Ulama, representatives of the farmers’ associations and officials of the security agencies, among others,’ Dakingari said.

He warned that anyone caught diverting the product would be dealt with, stressed that the fertiliser was already in stock in all depots and service centres in all the 21 local government areas and the wards in the state.