From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Nigerian Police Force, Kebbi State Command, has confirmed the release of an 18-year-old girl, Naja’atu Faruqa, the daughter of an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), who was kidnapped on Friday, March 13, at Gangaren NEPA GRA, Birnin Kebbi, by gunmen.

DSP Nafi’u Abubakar, the Command’s spokesman, disclosed this to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

He said the lady, who regained her freedom last night after six days in captivity, has been reunited with her family.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Speaking with reporters, the father of the victim, Faruq Mohammed, an officer in the NSCDC, confirmed that his daughter regained her freedom after the payment of ransom.

Mr Mohammed declined further comment on the amount paid but appreciated God for saving the life of his daughter.

Naja’atu is in good health, her father said, as he thanked the public for their efforts, concern and prayers which he said eventually led to her freedom.