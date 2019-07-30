Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Gunmen who killed a businessman and abducted his daughter-in-law in Kebbi State in the early hours of Sunday have reportedly demanded N100 million in ransom payment from the family of the abducted woman as a condition for her release.

The gunmen had on Sunday, July 28, killed businessman Alhaji Yusuf Garkar-Bore in Gulma town, Alhaji and abducted his daughter-in-law, Mrs Aisha Yusuf.

A member of the family, who did not want his name mentioned for security reasons, told newsmen on Tuesday that the gunmen had demanded a N100 million ransom to be paid by the family for the woman to be freed.

According to the source; “They have called us and demanded that the ransom of N100 million must be paid for the woman to be released.

“We told them that we don’t have [that] kind of money, as we reminded that they should not forget that when they invaded our house they took away a bag that contained N1 million stuck in it,” he said.

Contacted about the development, the phone line of Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), Kebbi State Police Command, DSP Nafiu Abubakar, was unresponsive, with an SMS message not replied as at the time of this report.