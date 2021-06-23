By Bimbola Oyesola

Against the backdrop of incessant kidnapping of students in the country, especially the latest in Kebbi State, labour, yesterday, charged the Federal Government to provide special security in schools across the nation.

It also tasked the Federal Government to take necessary measures to secure the release the abducted students of Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State.

Labour under the umbrella of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), decried the pain and anguish to parents, guardians and students from the spate of attacks and abductions in schools.

It said after the kidnapping of the students last Thursday, many figures were being bandied about as to the number of students that were carted away by the terrorists, but following inventory of students in the school, including those who escaped, the Kebbi State Government had put the number of students kidnapped at 104, the average age put at 11.

ASCSN acting president, Dr. Tommy Etim Okon, and secretary-general, Alade Lawal, said the kidnapping of 104 students and four teachers of Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State was further proof that the security architecture in the country had continued to deteriorate.

“We call on the Federal Government to urgently rejig the security architecture in the country and ensure that there is a synergy among security agencies and the communities in order to improve the security situation. It is common knowledge that no society can develop if the government cannot guarantee safety of lives and property of the citizens.”