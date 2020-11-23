Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi Government has launched a data capture portal under the state Ministry for Information and Communication Technology to bolster employment opportunities for the teeming unemployed youths across the state.

The portal was launched to enable the people of the state especially youths to benefit from the various interventions from federal government and other organizations in the country.

Speaking during the event, the State ICT Commissioner, Alhaji Abdullahi Muhammdu Magoro, said that,the invaluable gesture was part of the unwavering commitment of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, to ensure the development of the people in all sectors.

According him, the portal was launched, in order to collate accurate data of all unemployed, educated, uneducated youths in the state and that registration is free of charge.

“The state government was poised to having a robust and efficient database of all the unemployed youths in the state, hence, allow for better planning. The data will be captured so that when the opportunities abound, more qualified youths from such interventions from the Federal Government and other Development Partners.

Emir of Gwandu and Chairman of Council of Chiefs and traditional rulers in Kebbi state, Alhaji Muhammad Illiyasu Bashar charged youths to make use of agriculture opportunities to develop themselves and making quick profits.

The monarch noted that, if they can’t go to farm,they can becoming buyers and sellers of farm crops such as rice, parboiling it and reselling to the general public for immediate turns over.