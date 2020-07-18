Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Chairman of Kalgo Local Government Area, Alhaji Shamsu Faruk-Kalgo has flagg off the distribution of fertilizers and millet seeds to farmers in the area as part of measures of the council to ensure bumper harvest by farmers during the rainy season.

Kalgo, while distributing the items to the farmers on Saturday at the Council Secretariat alongside other leaders in the area,explained that the purpose of the programme was to help local farmers to boost their farms production in the area.

According to him, “this is a flag- off of the distribution of the 600 bags of fertiliser and 85 bags of millet seeds to our farmers in the council, especially the youth. The distribution is part of our agricultural programme aimed to assisting peasant farmers to boost agricultural production and actualise bumper harvest, especially in this coronavirus pandemic and insecurity in some parts of the country.

“Even though, the rainy season has started already but the variety of the fertiliser and seeds are such that can make lands fertile and germinate within shortest period of time, and they are meant for short-term period farming,” he said.

Faruk-Kalgo urged the beneficiaries to utilise the gesture for the purpose it was meant in order to complement the Federal and State Governments’ agricultural drive of the country.

The Chairman commended Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for encouraging the farmers, given them conducive environment to excel in the state.

In his remarks at the event, the Special Adviser to Governor Bagudu on Women Development, Hajiya Zara’u Wali, explained that the gesture was not only for Kalgo Local Government Area (LGA) but it would be extended to all other 21 LGAs in the state.

Wali, noted that, the assistance would in no small measure, support farmers to boost agricultural production, especially rice and millet production and urged women in farming to avail themselves with the opportunity of the programme.

Responding on behalf of other beneficiaries, Malam Nura Atiku, commended the council chairman for the gesture, and assured them that they would utilise the items for the intended purpose.