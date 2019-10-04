Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Independent Electoral Commission (KESIEC) has said 51 political parties have signified interest in participating in the local government elections slated for October, 26.

KESIEC Commissioner for Media and Public Relation, Kabiru Muhammed Dabai, stated this, yesterday, at a press conference on the Commission’s preparedness for the poll.

He, however, said five of the parties had sought a three-week extension of the exercise.

“We sat with 51 political parties and agreed that election will hold in 21 local government areas on September 29. The parties signed agreement with us, only five asked for three weeks extension. But this is democracy; majorities would always have the final say.”

Dabai refuted claims of a political party suing the Commission, which could prevent it from conducting the poll as scheduled.