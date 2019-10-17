The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi, on Thursday submitted final list of its chairmanship and councillorship candidates for the local government councils election holding on Oct. 26.

The Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Alhaji Sani Dododo, confirmed this while briefing newsmen after the APC stakeholders’ meeting in Birnin Kebbi.

Dododo said the list was submitted to the State Independent Electoral Commission (KSIEC), adding that 21 candidates will contest for chairman and 225 as councillors.

He disclosed that the reconciliation committee of the party had addressed grievances of other contestants who were not victorious during the primary election.

“Our reconciliation committee sat for 59 days and nights, addressing, considering and discussing with contestants in order to meet up with the deadline of the KSIEC.

“And today, we have submitted the list of our candidates to the commission,” he said.

Dododo explained that about 800 aspirants, consisting of 200 for chairmanship and over 500 for councillor seats, showed interest to participate in the APC primary.

The secretary said the that stakeholders of the party discussed the credibility of all the candidates as well as chances of the party in the forthcoming elections.

“We have briefed all the stakeholders, including our Gov. Atiku Bagudu, on our activities from the beginning to this present situation, and the governor commended us and told us not to lose the tempo,” he said. (NAN)