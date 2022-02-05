From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The large turn out of the voters in the local government election across the 21 Councils and 225 wards in Kebbi state has excited some stakeholders who participated in the poll.

Sunday Sun observed that as earlier as 7am, many voters have converged in their various poling within Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

At the Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu poling unit, mai-aleilu in Nassarawa ward 1, large turned out of voters were seen casting their votes. The same thing at poling unit 004,Ladan Musa poling where Alhaji Faruk Musa Enabo, a Chieftain of All Progressive Congress (APC) voted and Garki Sarki polling unit, in front of Emir Gwandu palace.

While speaking with newsmen, Special Adviser to the Governor on Power, Alhaji Yusuf Haruna Rasheed described the turn out as very impressive compare to the past council polls when electorates did not turned out enmass.

According to him, ” the process of the election went on very well because the voters turn out was very impressive. We are happy we saw this kind of turn out in Birnin Kebbi during our time.

“It has been long time we saw a large turn put of electorates like this during the Local Government election. People will be thinking in the past that it is Local government election and it is conducting by the state government. So,they will feel as if it is not a national election.

” But,by the grace of God, I have voted. I follow the line. No problem at all”, he said.

In his reaction,Alhaji Faruk Musa-Enabo, Personal Assistant to Kebbi State Governor, appealed to winners in the ongoing Local Government elections in the state to treat all manner of people fairly when they assume mantle of leadership.

Musa-Enabo stated this after casting his vote at Ladan Na-Musa polling unit in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area of the state.

He said: “I want to appeal to those who will emerge winners to embrace everybody because they belong to everybody. They should be just, embrace everybody and be fair to all with the fear of God Almighty.”

On turn out of voters, Musa-Enabo expressed satisfaction with what he described as high turn out, stressed that the the people of the state have expressed their rights in voting for their candidates.