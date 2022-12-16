From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Chairman of Kalgo local government area, Hon. Shamsudeen Faruk Kalgo has advocated for more skill acquisition centers for local indigenes in order to become self reliance.

Faruk stated this during an inspection tour to Atiku Bagudu Vocational skills and educational center located at Government Day Secondary School Kalgo town.

According to him,” the center was named after Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu due to his human angle initiatives that touches the lives of the people of Kalgo local government”.

He explained that, the center has a nursery and primary school, a clinic and various skills are being thought in the center such as tailoring, baking, cosmetology, computer training amongst others.

The Chairman said that, the people of Kalgo have extended their gratitude to Governor Bagudu and assured him that the people of the areas would deliver their votes for the APC in the forthcoming elections at all levels.

In his address, the Chairman of Kebbi state Primary Education Board, Professor Sulaiman Khalid Jega said the center will go a long way in assisting the general public especially the teaming youths within the catchment area.

Jega commended the council chairman and his management for providing an enabling environment for ensuring that the Atiku Bagudu’s Vocational Center is a success.

The oversight visit was carried out by the Council Chairman and the Primary Education board led by Prof. Sulaiman Khalid Jega, the Education Secretary of Kalgo local government Education Authority, Malam Abdullahi K. Umar Unguwar Aduwa alongside the council secretary, Garba Muhammad Raha, Director Personell and Management Zayyanu Umar Beshe, Director Planning Musa Mohammed, Director Quality assurance Shehu Idris amongst other top officials at the local government council.