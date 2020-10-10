Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Chairman of Jega Local Government Area of Kebbi State,Barrister Shehu Mashar has emerged as the Deputy National President of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria(ALGON).

Mashar, who replaced the immediate past Deputy national President,Mohammed Aliyu Soba was appointed by the ALGON NEC executive and Board of Trustees of the association at their meeting held in Asaba,Delta state.

The Special Assistant to the Barrister Shehu Mashar,Abubakar Jega confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

According to him,”Barrister Shehu shows his appreciation to the government and people of Kebbi State for their endless support and cooperation given to him that make him excel in the association “.

It could be recalled that ALGON spokesman, Obiora Orji in a statement issued by ALGON spokesman, Obiora Orji had disclosed that the association appointed Jega Shehu as its new Deputy National President to replace Mr Soba.