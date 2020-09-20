Olanrewaju Lawal

Kalgo Local Government Area of Kebbi State has distributed food items to 1,690 households in 10 wards in the area to alleviate the effect of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chairman of the council, Alhaji Shamsu Umar-Kalgo, while distributing the relief to the beneficiaries in Kalgo area of Kalgo LGA on Sunday, lauded the distribution committee for adhered to the guidelines attached to the directive.

According to him, ‘this support is to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, hence we are expecting that this distribution, at the end of the day, will assist our people,’ he said.

Kalgo disclosed that the food items include 1,899 bags of sugar, superghetti/macroni 1,899, refined salt 88 bags, maize flour 440 and 3,890 noodles, among others.

‘A committee was set up comprising ward heads, political party leaders, women leaders and security personnel. We will closely monitor and supervise the distribution in order to ensure that the food items reached the under- listed households.’

The chairman also commended Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for the support given to the council and appealed to other Nigerians to assist the vulnerable people.

In his remarks, the District Head of Kalgo, Alhaji Haruna Bashar, commended the State Government and Local Government council for the gesture to his people and urged the beneficiaries to use the items for the purpose it was meant for.

Earlier, Alhaji Bawa Kukah, a member representing Kalgo LGA in the state House of Assembly, advised the chairman to ensure proper monitoring and supervision stressed that the House would facilitate laws that would continue to help people of the State.