From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Chika Malami (SAN) has urged all political parties and candidates that contested in the Kebbi State local government election to accept the outcome of the election in good faith.

Malami stated this while speaking with newsmen after casting his vote at his polling unit, Filin Maria polling unit in Nasarawa ward 1, Birnin Kebbi.

Malami, who noted that the exercise was peaceful, smooth and characterised by large turn out of voters, stressed that the people of the state had really exercised their constitution rights.

“We are so happy that the people of the state indeed came out en masse to cast their votes, to elect their leaders, especially chairmen and councillors of respective political parties across the 21 local government and 225 wards in the state.

“As you can see, the election is going on smoothly peacefully as the people came out massively across the 21 local government areas and 225 wards in the state.

The exercise is going on peacefully, smoothly and harmoniously and we thank our people for that. We thank them for coming put massively to choose their leaders smoothly,” he said