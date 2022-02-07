From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Coalition of National Election Observers have adjudged the just concluded local government elections across the 21 Councils and 225 wards in Kebbi state as fair, free, transparent and credible with high turnout of voters.

Coalition National Coordinator, Comrade Nuru Sani Lere, along side other members of the Coalition, stated this during their press conference in Birnin Kebbi on their observations while monitoring the election.

Lere, who spoke on behalf of the groups, said: ” Let me start by commending the Kebbi State Independent Electoral Commission (KESIEC) for providing enabling environment for the smooth conduct of local government election which gave equal opportunity to 28 political parties to participate in the polls.

“Based on our visit to monitor and observed the election process across the state, I wish to seize this opportunity to commend all stakeholders particularly the security agencies as well as political parties for the orderly manner in which they conducted themselves during the election.

” It is gratifying to say that, the turnout of eligible voters is quite impressive as women and youth came out en-mass to exercise their civic responsibility without any hindrance “.

Lere added that; ” in conclusion, we the coalition of National Election Observers adjudged the local government election in Kebbi State as free, fair, transparent and credible with high turnout of voters. We therefore, call on other States to emulate such credible election in Kebbi State “, he said

While speaking with newsmen, Special Adviser to the Governor on Power and Politic, Alhaji Yusuf Haruna Rasheed described the high turn out of voters as very impressive compare to the past council polls when electorates did not turned out en- mass.

According to him, ” the process of the election went on very well because the voters turn out was very impressive. It has been long time we saw a large turn put of electorates like this during the Local Government election. People will be thinking in the past that it is Local government election and it is conducting by the state government. So, they will feel as if it is not a national election. But, this time around, they turn out en-emass”.

In his reaction, Alhaji Faruk Musa-Enabo, Personal Assistant to Kebbi State Governor, appealed to winners in the ongoing Local Government elections in the state to treat all manner of people fairly when they assume mantle of leadership.

He said: “I want to appeal to those who will emerge winners to embrace everybody because they belong to everybody. They should be just, embrace everybody and be fair to all with the fear of God Almighty.”