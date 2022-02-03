From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Police Command has assured the people of the state especially the electorates of adequate security during the February 5th,2022 local government election across the 21 Councils.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Musa Baba stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi by the command’s Police Public Relation Officer(PPRO),DSP Nafi’u Abubakar.

According to the statement, “the Kebbi State Police Command wishes to inform members of the general public that, the Police and other security agencies in the State are fully prepared to ensure hitch free 2022 Kebbi State Local Government Councils Election.

“Consequently, it is therefore necessary to use this medium to warn all potential trouble makers, miscreants and political thugs to avoid engaging themselves in any unlawful activity during the election period, as measures have been put in place to bring them to book.

“The Police will continue to ensure the safety of lives and property of the good people of the state before, during and after the election”.

The police declared that, there would be restriction of vehicles, motorcycles during the election.

He said: “the State Command also wishes to remind the peace loving people of Kebbi State that, restriction of vehicular and motorcycle movement on Election Day is still in force, i.e 0600hrs to 1800hrs of Saturday, 5th February 2022 and whoever contravenes this order, will be arrested, investigated and prosecuted accordingly”.