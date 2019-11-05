Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has urged the newly elected Chairmen and their Vice-Chairmen to create more opportunities to garner Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) to meet up with the payment new minimum wage and security challenges in their domains.

Governor Bagudu stated this on Monday while addressing 21 newly elected Chairmen and their Vice Chairmen at Government House, Birnin Kebbi during their swearing ceremony.

He noted that the main challenges ahead of them is how to meet up with financing of the Councils especially the implementation of new minimum wage of N30,000 for the workers at the various areas.

The oath of office was administered to the elected local government council officials by the Acting Chief Judge of the state, Muhammad Suleman Ambursa at Government House, Birnin Kebbi on Monday .

It could be recalled that the Kebbi State Independent Electoral Commission (KESIEC) declared all the APC as the winners of all the 21 LGAs in the state.

In his remarks, the Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu commended,KESIEC and the ruling party for its performance at the polls.

” Today marks another milestone in our democratic journey. It is noteworthy that other parties participated and won the election and were declared.

“You must mobilize all your people to succeed. I charge you to address the issue of IGR, Security and how to pay N30,000 national new minimum wage which kebbi State is among the first States to implement”.

He urged the newly elected local government chairmen to embrace all and mobilise people for their support in order to achieve an effective local government system.

While responding on behalf of newly elected Chairmen, Barrister Shehu Bashar assured the people of the state that they would work harder to meet up with the IGR challenge, new minimum wage as well as a security issue in their domains.