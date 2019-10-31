Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Independent Electoral Commission(KESIEC) has declared that All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all 21 Chairmanship seat in the state while two wards election were inclusive.

Chairman of the Commission, Hon. Aliyu Muhammed Mera who made this declaration through a press release signed by him and made available to reporters in Birnin Kebbi noted that the affected wards were in Argungu and Dandi local government areas of the state.

Mera who attached results of only Chairmanship seats along with the statement said ; “the KESIEC wishes to release the official results of the Kebbi State local government Council general election held on Saturday, 26th October, 2019 as already declared by the various ward and local government Returning Officers in 223 wards of the 21 LGAs across the state.

” Meanwhile, two polling units,one in Argungu and one in Dandi local government areas are inconclusive. However, election in the two polling units will be conducted on Saturday 2nd November,2019″.

The Commission did not mention the names of the two affected wards where the election would be rescheduled in the statement issued to reporters neither attached results of Councillorship of the remaining 223 wards.

The Commission, however, declared that APC won all the 21 Chairmanship seats in the state while the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) did not win a single seat.