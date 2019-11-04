The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP),Kebbi State has claimed that the party won in eleven local government areas of the state in October 26th Councils election conducted by the Kebbi State Independent Electoral Commission (KESIEC).

Chairman of PDP in the State,Alhaji Haruna Sai’du who made the claims on Sunday while briefing reporters on the results released by the commission disclosed that his party would challenge the results at the Election Tribunal.

Sai’du stated that out of 21 LGAs, where election were held, his party won in local government areas such as Zuru, Sakaba, Fakai, Yauri, Shanga, Argungu,Dandi, Jega, Aleiro, Gwandu,and Koko-Basse including parts of Augie and Arewa local government areas as well won over 40 councillorship seats as against the six declared by KESIEC.

According to him, ” on the whole, PDP rejects the results which emerged from poling units,wards, local government areas. These results emanated out of unacceptable processes such as ballot snatches, ballot snuffing, violence and abused of electoral laws.

“Therefore, PDP wished to declare that in many Councils, PDP won chairmanship and councilors , but we were denied. I want to tell you that PDP would not accept this result which had denied the people their mandates, right to be govern through transparency electoral processes.

” We are ready to protect our people to ensure they are living in peace, stability. Therefore, PDP will challenge this local government election results at the election tribunal. We have our facts intact on ground and I am sure we would come out victoriously. The victory shall be dedicated to the people of Kebbi state at large”, he said.