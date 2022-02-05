From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Chika Malami, SAN, has urged all the political parties and candidates contesting in the Kebbi State local government election to accept whatever the outcome of the election was in good faith.

Malami stated this while speaking with newsmen after casting his vote at his polling unit, Filin Maria polling unit in Nasarawa Ward 1, Birnin Kebbi.

The minister noted that the exercise was peaceful, smooth and characterised by the large turnout of voters, stressed that, the people of the state have really exercised their constitutional rights.

According to him, ‘we are so happy that the people of the state have indeed came put en masse, massively to cast their votes to elect their leaders especially chairmen, councillorships, of respective political parties across the 21 local government and 225 wards in the state.

‘As you can see, the election is going on smoothly peacefully as the people came out massively across the 21 local government areas and 225 wards in the state.

‘The exercise is going on peacefully, smoothly and harmoniously and we thank our people for that. We thank them for coming out massively to choose their leaders smoothly.’

While charging political parties to accept the results in good faith, Malami said: ‘As you can see, we are enjoying the relative peace in the state regardless of the political parties divides; people are casting their votes peacefully.

‘So, what I am saying is that, in the spirit of sportsmanship, whatever the outcome of the election, we should accept it in good faith. That is the essence of democracy. There must be winners and losers. But, regardless of the circumstances, we must accept the results in good faith just as our people came out massively to exercise their rights in choosing their leaders,’ he said.