From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kebbi State has arrested a 42 year-old man for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl.

The incident occurred at Diri village in Sakaba Local Government Area of the state, Daily Sun has learnt.

Confirming the incident, NSCDC State Commandant Suleiman Ibrahim-Mafara, at a line-up of the suspect along with three other criminal suspects, said that a preliminary investigation and available records had shown that the girl was sexually abused.

According to him, ‘a medical record obtained from the hospital and confessional statement from both the survivor and the suspect confirmed penetration.

‘As soon as we complete investigation, we will prosecute the suspect in the court of law for legal sanction,’ he said.

Marafa explained that two of the three other suspected criminals were arrested on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, trespass and theft.

According to him, the two men were suspected to have stolen a motorcycle at Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kebbi.

The Commandant added that the fourth suspect was arrested for unlawful possession of a locally made firearm, intimidation and criminal trespass.

He assured that as soon as investigation was completed, all the suspects would be charged to court for appropriate sanction.

Meanwhile, a civil society group, the Technical Working Group on Gender Based Violence in Kebbi, said it would push for full prosecution of the rape case.

A member of group, Ibrahim Ngaski, told reporters that they would follow the case to its logical conclusion to ensure that the victim gets justice.

He lauded the NSCDC for discharging its duties diligently and urged them to sustain the tempo for the good of all.

Ngaski appealed to Kebbi House of Assembly to expedite action in passing the Gender Based Violence Bill before it, to curb rape and other related crimes.