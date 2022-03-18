The Kebbi State Ministry of Information and Communication Technology has trained members of the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), on leveraging the use of ICT.

While declaring open the one-day training in Birnin Kebbi, Commissioner Ministry of Information and Communication technology, Alhaji Abdullahi Mohammed Magoro, described the training as a historic day in the socio-economic development of Kebbi State.

According to him, ‘”the Kebbi State Ministry of Information and Communication Technology is hosting a 1-day training for SME associations on how to leverage ICT.

‘’This is in line with the vision of the Executive Governor of Kebbi State, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu to build a sustainable economy for the people’.’ Magoro said that leveraging technology was key to building sustainable economy; as such, the Kebbi State Government, through the Ministry of ICT has doubled down efforts to ensure that sectors of the state are technology driven to maximise productivity and efficiency. Magoro added: ‘’The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology is leading the transformation of various sectors of Kebbi economy. Today, through this training, we are introducing our SME associations to the foundations of building sustainable business models by leveraging technology.’’ The commissioner noted that the training will covered areas such as understanding the web, digital marketing, e-commerce, logistics which are the building blocks of building a robust online business.